Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
Canal Fulton United Methodist Church
Bettie G. (Shoemaker) Demaskey

Bettie G. (Shoemaker) Demaskey Obituary
MASSILLON -- Bettie G. (Shoemaker) Demaskey, nee Fairhurst, 100, passed away November 30, 2019. At her request, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be conducted Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 12:30 in the Canal Fulton United Methodist Church, Rev. Shaun Green officiating. Final resting place Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to the Canal Fulton United Methodist Church, 363 Cherry St. W., P.O. Box 323, Canal Fulton, OH 44614. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 4, 2019
