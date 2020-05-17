Bettie June Rothrock
1928 - 2020
) Bettie June Rothrock, 92, passed away on May 11, 2020. She was born on February 25, 1928 in Akron, Ohio. Bettie was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Helen Osburn and her husband, Gilbert; as well as siblings, Carl (Helen), Don (Bonnie), Melvin, Sally (Maj. Calvin) Dutton, Mina (Joe) Torris, and Marley. She worked at Goodyear Aerospace/Loral for over 30 years. She was a lifelong member of Allenside Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed traveling, eating out, and shopping and shopping and shopping! She will be missed dearly by her loving son, Larry and his wife Cyndi; grandchildren, Kelly Whitely and Larry D. (Josh); her great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn June, Coy, and Jade; as well as many nieces and nephews. To all of the above family, 'It was a great run!' Funeral services have taken place at Allenside Presbyterian Church and Bettie was laid to rest at Northlawn Memorial Gardens in Cuyahoga Falls. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
