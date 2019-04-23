Bettiegene Grace Brown (nee Mills)



Bettiegene Grace Brown (nee Mills) was born in Akron, Ohio on February 25, 1949, passed away on April 19, 2019. A private memorial service for immediate family members prior to cremation will be held on April 24, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home. Graveside service to be announced at a later date.



Bettiegene was preceded in death by her father, Edward Eugene Mills; mother, Betty Mae Lehman; and infant son, Tony Vincent Brown. She is survived by her sons, Richard "Joe" Brown (Janet), Scott Brown (Debbie); and brothers, Edward Mills (Evelyn), David Mills (Jackie); grandchildren, Sierra, Tyler, Dylan, Keelie, Christian, and Scott Jr.; and nephews, Cody and Benzon Mills.



A very special thank you to the staff members of Chapel Hill Nursing Facility in Canal Fulton, Akron General Cleveland Clinic Neuroscience ICU, Dr.'s Firas Al-Ali and Ghassan Khayyat, and Jennifer of UHC who took such wonderful care of her. Bettiegene will be missed by us all as we love her very much. We take comfort in knowing she finally has a new body and mind in Christ and is celebrating in Heaven with her loved ones who have passed on before.



She is at peace with our Lord Jesus Christ. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 23, 2019