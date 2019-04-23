Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for Bettiegene Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bettiegene Grace Brown


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bettiegene Grace Brown Obituary
Bettiegene Grace Brown (nee Mills)

Bettiegene Grace Brown (nee Mills) was born in Akron, Ohio on February 25, 1949, passed away on April 19, 2019. A private memorial service for immediate family members prior to cremation will be held on April 24, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home. Graveside service to be announced at a later date.

Bettiegene was preceded in death by her father, Edward Eugene Mills; mother, Betty Mae Lehman; and infant son, Tony Vincent Brown. She is survived by her sons, Richard "Joe" Brown (Janet), Scott Brown (Debbie); and brothers, Edward Mills (Evelyn), David Mills (Jackie); grandchildren, Sierra, Tyler, Dylan, Keelie, Christian, and Scott Jr.; and nephews, Cody and Benzon Mills.

A very special thank you to the staff members of Chapel Hill Nursing Facility in Canal Fulton, Akron General Cleveland Clinic Neuroscience ICU, Dr.'s Firas Al-Ali and Ghassan Khayyat, and Jennifer of UHC who took such wonderful care of her. Bettiegene will be missed by us all as we love her very much. We take comfort in knowing she finally has a new body and mind in Christ and is celebrating in Heaven with her loved ones who have passed on before.

She is at peace with our Lord Jesus Christ.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now