Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Hasley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty A. Hasley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty A. Hasley Obituary
Betty A. Hawley NEW FRANKLIN -- Betty A. Hawley passed away October 12, 2019. She was born in Connellsville, Pa. to George and Mary Reese and was an area resident most of her life. Betty worked at E. L. Stone Company as an inspector. Preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary; Betty is survived by her husband, Dennis; sons, Jason and Terry Troha and Alexander Hawley; grandchildren, Kinsley and Jason Jr. Troha and their mother Krystal Matte; brothers, Richard (Michelle) and George Reese Jr.; sister, Lucille (Mike) Hardman; aunt, Caroline Reese; nephew, George Reese III; and good friend Nick Olay. Betty's Memorial Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the SILVA HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton, with Pastor George Reese III officiating. Calling Hours ONE HOUR PRIOR to the service. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now