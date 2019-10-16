|
Betty A. Hawley NEW FRANKLIN -- Betty A. Hawley passed away October 12, 2019. She was born in Connellsville, Pa. to George and Mary Reese and was an area resident most of her life. Betty worked at E. L. Stone Company as an inspector. Preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary; Betty is survived by her husband, Dennis; sons, Jason and Terry Troha and Alexander Hawley; grandchildren, Kinsley and Jason Jr. Troha and their mother Krystal Matte; brothers, Richard (Michelle) and George Reese Jr.; sister, Lucille (Mike) Hardman; aunt, Caroline Reese; nephew, George Reese III; and good friend Nick Olay. Betty's Memorial Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the SILVA HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton, with Pastor George Reese III officiating. Calling Hours ONE HOUR PRIOR to the service. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 16, 2019