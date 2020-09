) Betty "Joan" Aemmer (Bail), age 93, went home to be with the Lord on September 21, 2020. Calling hours will be held at 1 p.m. and funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH 44203. Pastor Robin Hart will be officiating. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wadsworth, OH.