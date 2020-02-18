Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Betty Ann McAnalley


1936 - 2020
Betty Ann McAnalley Obituary
) Betty Ann McAnalley, age 84 of Akron passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was born on February 11, 1936, the daughter of Carsey and Loretta Morris Harlin. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents; brother, Sidney Harlin; sister, Sylvia Evans, and her grandson. She will be dearly missed by her family, including daughters, Linda Treitinger and Cheryl (Tony) Russell; granddaughter, Jennifer (Gary) Treitinger; great-granddaughters, Kindra, Karley, Kaylyn, Karyahna; and her furry granddaughter, Cheka; brother, Jimmy (Ellen) Harlin; sisters, Dolores Drumm and Jeanne (Ernie) Jessmer and numerous extended family members and friends. Visitation will take place at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, 44305 on Wednesday, February 19 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A funeral ceremony will take place on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Ronald Drumm officiating. Interment will follow the ceremony at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Betty Ann asked that those attending dress comfortably. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 18, 2020
