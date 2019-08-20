Home

Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
Betty Ann Mitchell Obituary
Betty Ann Mitchell "Bam" Betty Ann Mitchell, affectionately known as "Bam", departed this earthly life August 14, 2019 at the blessed age of 73, and she will be greatly missed. Homegoing service will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home Chapel, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1101 Himmelright Blvd., Akron, OH 44320. In lieu of flowers, the family requests planters.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 20, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
