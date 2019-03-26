|
|
Betty Ann Scarberry
Betty Ann Scarberry, 65, peacefully went to be with the Lord on March 22, 2019. A lifelong resident of Akron, she was born in Camp Lejeune, N.C. to late parents, William J. and Mary R. Welker.
Her family was the love of her life. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting quilts, taking trips to Florida and was especially fond of her Disney trips with the grandkids. Betty Ann retired from AVI after 25 years of service.
In addition to her parents, Betty Ann was preceded in death by her brother, William J. Welker II. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Tom; children, Tom (Becky) and Michelle; grandchildren, Ian, Haley, Connor, Aidan, Faith, and Ella; sisters, Jeannine, Debbie (John), Susan (Tim), and Mary Beth (Kathy).
Memorial mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30 at St. Matthew Church, 2580 Berne St., Akron. Visitation one hour prior to service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 26, 2019