Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Scarberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ann Scarberry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Ann Scarberry Obituary
Betty Ann Scarberry

Betty Ann Scarberry, 65, peacefully went to be with the Lord on March 22, 2019. A lifelong resident of Akron, she was born in Camp Lejeune, N.C. to late parents, William J. and Mary R. Welker.

Her family was the love of her life. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting quilts, taking trips to Florida and was especially fond of her Disney trips with the grandkids. Betty Ann retired from AVI after 25 years of service.

In addition to her parents, Betty Ann was preceded in death by her brother, William J. Welker II. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Tom; children, Tom (Becky) and Michelle; grandchildren, Ian, Haley, Connor, Aidan, Faith, and Ella; sisters, Jeannine, Debbie (John), Susan (Tim), and Mary Beth (Kathy).

Memorial mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30 at St. Matthew Church, 2580 Berne St., Akron. Visitation one hour prior to service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now