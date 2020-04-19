|
Betty Ann Shaw (Mastropolo) Betty Ann Shaw (Mastropolo) was born July 26, 1937 in Bluefield, WV, Betty went home to be with The Lord on April 16, 2020 at Akron City Hospital after battling COVID-19. A 1955 Kenmore HS graduate, she began her career at Firestone Tire and Rubber Company where she retired after 35 years. Betty was an active member of the Chapel for over 25 years. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Jean Mastropolo; sister, Norma Bailey and former husband, William Shaw Sr. She is survived by children, Bill (Cathy) of Overland Park, KS, Russell (Tina) of Akron and Katie of Akron; grandchildren, Aaron, Nathaniel, Lauren (Taylor), Andrew and Brandon. Betty was endeared by those who knew her, and she always had a smile on her face. She loved her family, singing, and most of all she loved Jesus. She enjoyed dining with her friends, watching sports and travel. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, The American Red Cross or Samaritans purse.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020