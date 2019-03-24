Betty Anne Gubanc



(nee Carns)



Betty Anne Gubanc, 94, of Westlake, Ohio, passed away on March 20, 2019. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on December 29, 1924, to Charles and Laura Carns. She graduated from Edinburg (Ohio) High School in 1943.



Betty loved her family and her life. She worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, during WWII putting together airplane instrument panels, and said she spent her nights there writing to dozens of soldiers. In 1945, after the war, she married her sailor, Stanley Gubanc, the man, "who made me laugh."



The Gubanc family lived in Cuyahoga Falls for over four decades. In her 40's she opened her own dry-cleaning business; after that, she worked for Zayre's and JoAnn Fabrics at various times. Upon retirement, she and Stan moved to Lantana, Florida.



She was an accomplished seamstress and cook (her cinnamon rolls and banana cream pie were family favorites). She made her own adventures, whether it be teaching herself to drive, motoring about on her golf cart or in a Bingo Hall. Her mantra: "If you want something done, do it yourself."



She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley, and son, Stan Lee (Riley). She is survived by sister Donna Mae Dillon Byers and brother Robert Carns; daughters: Linda Dianne Mead, Susanne Gubanc, Karol Mansfield and Lauri Kinkelaar; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grand-children and four great-great-grandchildren.



Our heartfelt thanks go to Nivalis Hospice of Northeast Ohio and any donations should be sent to them at 837 Crocker Rd, Westlake, OH 44145. There will be no formal services.