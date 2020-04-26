|
AKRON - Betty Zuver, 83, went home to be with the Lord on April 18, 2020. She was born in Knoxville Tennessee to the late James Hubert and Ethel Beltcher Monroe. She was married to Charles for 54 years. Now they are together again. Betty was a seamstress for many years. She enjoyed anything sewing related. She also enjoyed taking care of her family and her home. She was preceded in death by brothers, Earl and Rev. Bob Monroe, and by her sisters, Margie King and Ruby Jeffers. Survived by her children, Tim (Sally Ohle), Michael and Lisa (Larry) Abbey; grandchildren, Cassandra and Justin; great grandchildren, Evey and Aria, and her brother, Junior Monroe. The family will be having a memorial service at a later date. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020