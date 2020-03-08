|
|
Sister Betty Baltrinic, formerly Sister Thaddeus, 90, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Regina Health Center, Richfield, OH. Sister Betty, born in Empire, OH on October 11, 1929, the daughter of Michael and Mary Baltrinic, entered the Sisters of St. Dominic of Akron, OH, now Dominican Sisters of Peace, from St. Paul Parish in Akron on August 4, 1952. She made religious profession on August 4, 1954. She received her BSE from St. John College, Cleveland in 1959 and her MSE from the University of Akron in 1971. Sister Betty taught primary grades at Immaculate Conception, Ravenna; St. Augustine, Barberton; SS. Peter and Paul, Doylestown; and St. Mary, Wooster. From 1971-1995 Sister Betty taught the second grade at Our Lady of the Elms School. After teaching many years, she felt called to become pastoral minister at Our Lady of the Elms School from 1995-2009. She retired in 2009 and resided at Our Lady of the Elms Wellness Center. Because of health issues, Sister Betty was transferred to Regina Health Center in 2015. In addition to teaching her students the assigned curriculum, she instilled in her students to be concerned and aware of social justice issues. She herself became involved with the "Clean Your Desk Project" collecting school supplies for the children of Nicaragua and she volunteered at the Battered Women's Shelter for several years. In 1990, she received the organization's Woman of the Year Award sponsored by the Women's History Project of Akron. In the same year, her colleagues voted for her to receive the Excellence in Education Award. Sister Betty was the recipient in 2001 of the Catherine of Siena Award given by the Sisters of St. Dominic to a woman who promoted and empowered others in peace and justice. Sister Betty is survived by her brother, Robert; sisters, Sister Bernadine Baltrinic, OP and Dolores Mae Kennedy; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joseph, Michael, Peter and Brother David, CSC; and sisters, Catherine Fenn, Mary Bennett and Margaret Musarra. Visitation will take place at Our Lady of the Elms Convent, 1230 W. Market St., Akron on Tuesday, March 10 from 3:00 to 5:30 p.m.,with a Wake Service at 4 p.m. Mass of Resurrection will be on Wednesday, March 11 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials in honor of Sister Betty may be submitted securely online at www.oppeace.org or sent to Dominican Sisters of Peace, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, OH 43219-2098.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020