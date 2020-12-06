SUFFIELD/COLUMBUS -- Betty Belle Stuart, 74, was born to parents, Charles and Arlene Arnette, on February 5, 1946 at Robinson Memorial Hospital in Ravenna, Ohio. She left this world suddenly on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She is survived by daughter, Jennifer (Daniel) Bright; granddaughters, Miranda (Drew Howe) Stuart and Katherine (Richard) Good, great-grand daughters, Lacey and Lydia Good; brother, Thomas (Sharron) Arnette; sister, Jean Langan and a host of nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by son, Kenneth Stuart; daughter, Sharon Troutman; great-grandson, Liam Bromall; parents, Charles and Arlene Arnette; sisters, Sheila Garretson and Charlotte Ball. As per her wishes, no services will be held and cremation has taken place.







