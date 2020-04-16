|
Betty Campbell, age 84, of New Franklin, OH, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born on July 27, 1935 in Parma, MO to the late Robert and Lillie Boone. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Emery "Bill" Campbell, brother, Bobby Boone, and son-in-law, Harry Zerebniak. Betty loved her family through humor and creativity. She was a florist at Caines in Barberton, a believer in Christ, and a member of The Chapel. Betty was always ready to play cards or Upwords, an avid Indians fan and a great cook. Betty will be greatly missed by her friends and family. She leaves behind her daughters, Jean Jacobs and Linda Zerebniak; son, Jeffrey (Tammy) Campbell; grandchildren, Vanessa (Lymari) Eq, Mark (Amber) Enos, Mike (Robyn) Zerebniak, Kim (Aaron) Stroup, Matt Zerebniak, Joe, Jeff, Julie and Jordan Campbell, four great-grandchildren, and brother, Rod Boone. Betty will be laid to rest next to her husband at Manchester Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Jackson Ridge for their kind and compassionate care. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, 330-452-4041.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 16, 2020