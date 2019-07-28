Home

Betty Collins

Betty Jane Collins, 76, of Creston, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic following a brief illness.

Betty was born July 31, 1942 in Akron to Robert H. and Clara (Kleckner) Lyons and was a 1960 graduate of Copley High School. She had made her home in Norton prior to moving to Creston and enjoyed doing puzzles, games of chance and being with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Gary "Butch" Collins who she married Sept. 3, 1960; children, Doy (Marcy) Collins of Medina, Debbie (Jeff) Kuhn of Williamsburg, Va. and Denise (Jamey) Stahl of Creston; grandchildren, Daniel Collins, Brett Collins, Chelsie Kuhn and Kyle (Amanda) Johnston; great-grandchildren, Braxton and Brantly; niece, Ann Middleton; nephew, Andrew Lyons and special friend, Edy Campbell. Her parents and a brother, John preceded her in death.

Services will be Saturday, Aug. 3rd at 2 p.m. at Murray Funeral Home in Creston where friends will be received from 12 noon until time of services. Interment will be in Creston Maple Mound Cemetery. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com Memorial contributions may be made to the 1575 Corporate Woods Pkwy., Suite 150, Uniontown, OH 44685
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019
