Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Boone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty D. Boone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty D. Boone Obituary
Betty D. Boone, 99, of New London, Ohio and formerly of Akron, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She owned and operated West Side Story Salon on West Market Street from 1963 to 1993, and was the wife of the late Nelson Boone. A private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park in Akron. A full obituary appears, and online condolences may be shared at www.parkerfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by Parker Funeral Home, Spencer, OH 330-648-2180.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -