Betty D. Boone, 99, of New London, Ohio and formerly of Akron, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She owned and operated West Side Story Salon on West Market Street from 1963 to 1993, and was the wife of the late Nelson Boone. A private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park in Akron. A full obituary appears, and online condolences may be shared at www.parkerfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by Parker Funeral Home, Spencer, OH 330-648-2180.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020