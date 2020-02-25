|
Betty E. Chapple, age 97, passed away February 22, 2020. Formerly of Akron, Ohio, she later lived in North Canton and Alliance. A graduate of Kenmore High school, Class of 1939, Akron, OH, she was a former medical secretary for Dr. W.T. Bucher in Akron. Longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Akron and recently a member of St. Jacob's, North Canton, she was a longstanding member of the Fern Leaf Chapter No. 422 O.E.S. where she was Past Worthy Matron and very active member of the Alliance Shrine club. Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Veva Willis; husbands, Charles K. "Bud" Gates, William H. Schleicher and Paul W. Chapple; brother, Don Willis; stepson, David Chapple; she is survived by daughter, Lynette Rice; sons, Geoffrey (Christine) Schleicher and William H. Schleicher; son-in-law, Paul Rice; stepson James Chapple, step daughter-in-law Marilyn Chapple; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren. Friends may call Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Prayer Service to begin at 4 p.m. Graveside service will be Friday at Greenmont Cemetery, Freeport, Ohio under the direction of the Clark Kirkland Funeral Home. Friends who wish may make memorial donations to Camp Luther, c/o Lutheran Outdoor Ministries Ohio. 863 Eastwind Dr, Westerville, 0H 43081.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 25, 2020