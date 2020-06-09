In loving memory of our mother, Betty Edmiston, 85, passed away June 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Ed Edmiston and Ray Casey; as well as her sons, Patrick, Kenneth, and Tommy Casey. Betty is survived by her children, James Casey, Betty (Thomas) Casey - Kent, Sharon Casey, and Susan (Paul) Casey - Madlock; grandchildren, Jimmy Ray Casey, Donna Casey - Lanham, Bridgit McKee, Charlie McKee, Derek McMurray, and Sarah Madlock; great grandchildren, Noelle Segal, Allison Arnold, Ian Arnold, Chase McKee, Charli McKee, and Cha'Den McKee. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home, (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. Rev. Larry E. Knight will officiate. Interment Greenlawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186







