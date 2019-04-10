Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Peake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty E. Peake

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty E. Peake Obituary
Betty E. Peake

Betty E. Peake, 87, of Akron, surrounded by her family, went to be with the Lord on April 7, 2019. Friends and family are welcome to visit on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Temple Baptist Church, 1212 Greensburg Rd., Uniontown, OH 44685. A funeral service will take place at Temple Baptist on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. To read the full obituary, please visit www.newcomerakron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now