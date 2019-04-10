|
Betty E. Peake
Betty E. Peake, 87, of Akron, surrounded by her family, went to be with the Lord on April 7, 2019. Friends and family are welcome to visit on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Temple Baptist Church, 1212 Greensburg Rd., Uniontown, OH 44685. A funeral service will take place at Temple Baptist on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. To read the full obituary, please visit www.newcomerakron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 10, 2019