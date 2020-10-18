TOGETHER AGAIN Betty E. Vaughn, 94, went home to be with her Lord on October 13, 2020. She was born in Copley, Ohio to the late George and Flossie Zara. Betty retired from the University of Akron and had attended First Baptist Church of Jackson. She enjoyed her family and vacations in Florida. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Cratus H. Vaughn. She is survived by her only son, Alan; sister, Carolyn (Stone) Metheny; grandchildren, Cratus N. Vaughn, Anna Phillips, and Luke (Jen) Vaughn, great-grandchildren, Izaak Phillips, Alan T., Peyton and Wade Vaughn. The family wishes to express special thanks to Manor Care Nursing Home for all the special care given to Betty over the last 4 years. Betty's favorite chapter in the bible was Psalm 23, which gave her great comfort. Especially, the end of verse 6 which says, "and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever." Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH on, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Rory Wineka officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. For the safety of the family and other guests, masks are required, and the number of people permitted in the building at a time will be limited. Your cooperation and patience are appreciated. Condolences and memories can be shared with Betty's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024