Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Schlup Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Betty Geddes


1927 - 2019
Betty Geddes Obituary
Betty Geddes Betty Geddes, 92, of Akron, went home to be with the Lord September 24, 2019. Betty was born on March 17, 1927 in Massillon, Ohio to the late Edward and Sarah (nee Pearson) Berquist. She graduated from Massillon Washington High School and was employed by EKCO Housewares in Massillon before working for and retiring from the United States Postal Service in Akron. Betty was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she was a past Altar Rosary Society volunteer. She loved life and spending time with family and friends. In past years she loved to go dancing with her husband, Jerry. She loved animals, especially her Chihuahuas. Preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Gerald (Jerry) Geddes; her brothers and sisters, Hazel Serra, Anna Sago, Edward (Bud) Berquist, Victor Berquist, Helen (Snooks) Berquist, Philip Berquist, Patricia Reichel, Ronald Berquist and Robert Berquist. She leaves to cherish her memory, a sister-in-law and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. A special thank you to the staff of Cleveland Clinic Hospice. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Fr. Sam Ciccolini officiating. Burial to follow at Massillon Cemetery. For those that wish, memorial contributions can be made to the church. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Geddes family. Messages and memories of Betty can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
