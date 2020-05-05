Betty J. Caiola
CUYAHOGA FALLS - Betty J. Caiola, 91, passed away May 2, 2020. She was born in Akron to the late William and Virginia Carroll and resided in Cuyahoga Falls for the past 91 years. Betty was a member of Cuyahoga Falls Mother of Twins and Bethany United Church of Christ. Preceded in death by her husband, George; she is survived by her daughters, Julie (Daniel) Withrow and Judy Caiola; grandchildren, Emily and Jacob; brother, Greg (Jill) Carroll and sister, Patricia Boyett. The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of Briarwood Assisted Living for all of their care and compassion. The family will be having private services. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to Bethany United Church of Christ, 1235 Broad Blvd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2020.
May 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
