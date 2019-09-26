|
|
Betty J. Cameron Betty J. Cameron, age 79, of Akron, Ohio, died on September 23, 2019 at her home. She was born on February 17, 1940, daughter of the late Robert and Ethel (nee Williams) Cromer. Betty loved to shop and sew. She enjoyed playing the slots and traveling. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Robert "Bob" (Cindy) Cameron and Beth (Glenn) Smith; her grandchildren, Marie (Chris), Alexandra (Ryan), Amanda (Brandon) and Randy; and her two great-grandchildren, Avery and Memphis. Other than her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Cameron and their son, Randy Dean Cameron. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Springfield Senior Citizen Center, 2491 Canfield Road, Akron, Ohio 44312. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer, Akron Chapel. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 26, 2019