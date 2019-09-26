Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Cameron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Cameron


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty J. Cameron Obituary
Betty J. Cameron Betty J. Cameron, age 79, of Akron, Ohio, died on September 23, 2019 at her home. She was born on February 17, 1940, daughter of the late Robert and Ethel (nee Williams) Cromer. Betty loved to shop and sew. She enjoyed playing the slots and traveling. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Robert "Bob" (Cindy) Cameron and Beth (Glenn) Smith; her grandchildren, Marie (Chris), Alexandra (Ryan), Amanda (Brandon) and Randy; and her two great-grandchildren, Avery and Memphis. Other than her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Cameron and their son, Randy Dean Cameron. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Springfield Senior Citizen Center, 2491 Canfield Road, Akron, Ohio 44312. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer, Akron Chapel. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now