Betty J. Few (nee Spiker)



Betty J. Few (nee Spiker), 84, of Middlefield, formerly of Chardon passed away March 1, 2019 at her home. She was born November 23, 1934 in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.



A woman for which no task was too big, no detail too small; the spitfire of the family. She was a doer who enjoyed helping others, family time, cooking, baking, reading, bowling, camping, fishing, sewing, and games.



Survivors are her children, Cheryl A. and Dale A. (Robin). She also leaves behind several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, James C. and grandson Andrew G.



The family would like to thank Kirtland Care Center and Hospice of the Western Reserve for all the care they provided.



Private family services were held in memory of Betty.



Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 5, 2019