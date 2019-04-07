Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Kohler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Kohler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty J. Kohler Obituary
Betty J. Kohler

I lost my best friend, my mom, on April 4, 2019 at age 97. We lost dad 42 years ago and she felt she had to go to work and went through Women's Network. She worked at Spartan's and was there when the roof collapsed. She worked at Klein's, Sav-Mor Drug till well into her 80's .

Preceded in death by her husband, Carl; son and daughter-in-law, Robert "Bob" and Denise; she is survived by her daughter and caregiver, Susan Kohler; granddaughter, Jennifer (Brian) Martin; grandson, Robert "Bob" (Jennifer); great grandson, Jayden, Braxton, Trent and

Harrison "Harry".

The family would like to thank Summa Hospice and their staff, Stephanie, Ashley, Casey, Kevin, Chris and Sarah for their loving care.

Rest in Peace mom, we love you!
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.