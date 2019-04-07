|
|
Betty J. Kohler
I lost my best friend, my mom, on April 4, 2019 at age 97. We lost dad 42 years ago and she felt she had to go to work and went through Women's Network. She worked at Spartan's and was there when the roof collapsed. She worked at Klein's, Sav-Mor Drug till well into her 80's .
Preceded in death by her husband, Carl; son and daughter-in-law, Robert "Bob" and Denise; she is survived by her daughter and caregiver, Susan Kohler; granddaughter, Jennifer (Brian) Martin; grandson, Robert "Bob" (Jennifer); great grandson, Jayden, Braxton, Trent and
Harrison "Harry".
The family would like to thank Summa Hospice and their staff, Stephanie, Ashley, Casey, Kevin, Chris and Sarah for their loving care.
Rest in Peace mom, we love you!
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019