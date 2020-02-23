|
TOGETHER AGAIN Betty J. Lang, 88, went home to be with the Lord on February 11, 2020. Born in Akron on May 11, 1931 to the late William & Bertha Stewart, Betty had been a lifetime Akron resident. She was a longtime member of Fairlawn Lutheran Church, where she participated for many years with a group that provided outreach to shut-ins. Betty was a 14 year board member for the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Greater Akron. She was a member of the Women's City Club of Akron. Betty was a very friendly person and could become friends with anyone. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Don in 2018, and her son Ray in 1975; brother and sister-in-law Robert & Leona Stewart. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Debra & Mike Labay; grandchildren Benjamin (Heather), Nicholas (Tiffany), Timothy (Jessy Estep), Andrea (Brandon Davis) Labay, as well as six great-grandchildren; nephews Randy & Roger Stewart. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 5-7 pm, at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel 247 Stow Ave. (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail in) Cuyahoga Falls. A funeral service will take place on Friday, Feb. 28, 12 pm, at the Fairlawn Lutheran Church 3415 W. Market St. Fairlawn, OH 44333, where the family will again receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Betty's memory to the Fairlawn Lutheran Church. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2020