Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hecker-Patron Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW
Uniontown, OH
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Hecker-Patron Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW
Uniontown, OH
Interment
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
10175 Rawiga Road
Seville, OH
Betty J. Little


1934 - 2019
Betty J. Little Obituary
Betty J. Little is now walking forever, hand in hand, strolling through Heaven's garden with her loving husband, Bill. She passed away with her family by her side on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the age of 85. Born to the late William and Garnet Clemens Emery on February 7, 1934 in Stratton, Ohio, Betty resided in Akron and most recently in Cuyahoga Falls. In addition to husband, Bill, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Frankie, William, and John Emery. Leaving unforgettable memories behind her goodbyes are those who survive; daughters, Angela (Ron) Butz, Karen Willis, Patricia Davis; grandchildren, Kathryn, William, Chad, Joshua, Shelly, and Tina; 10 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren. A member of Springfield Assembly of God, Betty embraced her calling of being a homemaker, devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She made their home a haven, providing a calm and comforting space where she truly cared for those she loved the most. She had a love for gardening and a belief that everyone, at some time, had been touched by the ultimate beauty of flowers. Many times, Betty had received recognition for having grown and shared many beautiful flowers. Family and friends are invited to attend visitation, Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m., Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown, where the service for Betty will be held on Friday, May 15, 2019 at 11 am. Pastor Mark Hadinger will officiate. Interment will take place, Monday, November 18, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, Ohio 44273. Those wishing to reminisce, share prayers or condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 14, 2019
