Betty J. Matson, age 78, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.



Betty was born in Akron, Ohio to the late John and Mary Packo, and resided in North Canton. She graduated in 1959 from Garfield High School and was dedicated to caring for her family. Betty was an integral part of Cornerstone Chapel of North Canton for many years, and was a strong prayer warrior. She loved spending time with her family in all activities, and especially enjoyed her grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gary Lee Matson; brothers, John and William Packo; and sisters, Mary and Norma Packo. Betty is survived by her children, Kristine Stewart, Heidi (Tim) Scaife, and Gary (Lori) Matson; grandchildren, Alex, David, Faith, Haley, and Becca; sisters, Ann Green, and June Merchant; and many loving nieces and nephews.



Friends and family will be received Thursday, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Funeral service will be held Friday, 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Allen Rockhill officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park.



