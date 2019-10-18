|
Betty J. McCleary was born October 12, 1923 and passed away October 15, 2019 at the age of 96. She graduated from Central High School and went on to marry her husband of 27 years, Gail F. McCleary. Before having children Betty worked at Firestone, then resigned to become a stay at home mother. After the death of her husband she returned to work at B.F. Goodrich, retiring in 1985. She was involved with her children in Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, Akron Majorettes and Ellet Band Boosters. Betty was also an active member of Oak Hill Presbyterian Church. She was known for her macaroni & cheese as well as her famous Grandma Mc's cookies. Betty's life revolved around her family. She was the best mother, grandmother and great grandmother that God created. No one could say an unkind word about her! Preceded in death by her husband, Gail "Bucky" McCleary; daughter-in-law, Teri McCleary; parents, Nealey and Nellie (Weller) White; brother, Robert White. She will be sadly missed by her children, Neal McCleary, Gayle McCleary (Jerry Gearhart), Lea (John) Kinsey; grandchildren, Scott (Mary) McCleary, Kristina (John) Ganeff, Richelle (Larry) Brown, Nicole Kinsey (Per Marvin), John David (Kaitlin) Kinsey; great grandchildren, Maddison and Gracelyn McCleary, Deven and Hayden Ganeff, Derek, Baylee, Zak and Tori Brown, Isla Marvin, Lucy Kinsey; sister, Roberta Wiant; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends are invited to visit Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. The funeral service will take place Monday, October 21 at 11 a.m. at Oak Hill Presbyterian Church, 2406 Ardwell Ave., with Pastor Brian Nutt officiating. The family will welcome guests at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Betty's name to the church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 18, 2019