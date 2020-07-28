1/1
Betty J. Moss
1936 - 2020
NORTON -- Betty J. Moss, 84, passed away on July 24, 2020. She was born on July 7, 1936 in Akron, Ohio to the late Donald and Mildred Knauss. Betty was a 1954 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School and a long time employee of Dillard's, where she was known as the "Shoe Lady". She enjoyed going on cruises, going out to dinner, visiting Las Vegas, playing poker with family, and she had a great love for shopping. Betty had an ongoing relationship with QVC after her many years of working in retail. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Moss and son-in-law, Michael O'Connor. Betty is survived by her daughter, Teri O'Connor; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Lillian and William Blackburn, Sue McDermott; grandchildren, Cory (Dr. Kelsey) O'Connor, Brianna (Sam) Hayes, Alicia O'Connor; great grandchildren, Clark and Amelia; cousin, Shirley Filippucci; second cousin, Valerie Harrison; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 2580 Romig Rd., Akron, OH 44320 on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. Rev. Gary Smith officiating. You are invited to send cards and letters to Betty's family by way of the funeral home, or share videos, photos, memories, and other condolences with her family on her funeral home tribute page. Bacher-Norton (330) 825-3633




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
July 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home
