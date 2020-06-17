) Betty J. Plant, 91, of Uniontown, formerly of Niles is now in heaven with angels wings as of Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Legends Care Center. Betty was born February 4, 1929 in Niles the daughter of William Raymond and Selena Grace (Wick) Crawford. She was a graduate of Niles-McKinley High School and had worked as a secretary for the Good Year before becoming a homemaker and raising her family. Betty was a member of St. Peter of the Fields Catholic Church. She was a member of the Junior Women's League where she served as Vice President. She was also active in various clubs and involved her children's schools and their sporting events. Betty was an accomplished seamstress, loved to travel, roller skating, and dancing. She enjoyed camping and fishing trips, hiking in the mountains, horseback riding and her rides on the Harley. Betty was also an accomplished pianist and singer. Betty leaves five children, Cynthia (David) Barno of Williamsburg, Sue (Joe) Capan of Deerfield, Michael Zeiser of Canton, Matthew Zeiser of Akron, and Lynn Zeiser of Navarre; three step-children, Ernest "Chip" (Karen) Plant Jr. of Huntington Beach, CA., Harold "Matt" Plant, of Uniontown, and Debbie Plant of Akron; as well as several loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Besides her parents, William and Selena, Betty joins in heaven her first husband, Francis Michael Joseph Zeiser, whom she married February 14, 1953, he passed away June 5, 1972; her second husband, Ernest Eugene Plant, whom she married September 19, 1992, passed away June 21, 2019; Betty also joins her loving granddaughter, Jenny Capan, one stepson, Wyatt Plant and her brother, Bill Crawford. Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Peter of the Fields Catholic Church in Rootstown beginning at 11 a.m. Betty was fun loving and thoughtful, she lived for her family and friends, everyone who knew her loved her. She truly lived life to the fullest. She will be deeply missed. We all have and will hold our special memories in our hearts forever. She always wished everyone lots of love and peace and quiet. Legends became a part of our family and we will always have you all in our hearts.







