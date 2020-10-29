1/1
Betty J. Roach
1930 - 2020
DOYLESTOWN - Betty J. Roach, age 89, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 26, 2020, four days before her 90th birthday, surrounded by her family. With sadness in our hearts, we find solace in knowing that she is in a better place free from pain. Born on October 30, 1930 in Sharon Center, OH, to the late William G. and Florence N. (Shank) Shane, she was a life-long resident of Doylestown. Having worked at Montgomery Wards and W.T. Grants, she was a member of the Barberton First Church of Christ. Betty enjoyed traveling with her husband and love of her life Paul, and also loved to sew and do quilting. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her sister, Marguerite Varney and brother, Robert Shane. Betty is survived by her husband of 69 years, Paul; children, Nancy (Kerry) Morrison of Wadsworth, Diane (Phil) Reeves of Norton, David (Carolynne) Roach of Hartville; seven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; other family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff of Crossroads Hospice, especially Connie and Julie, for their loving care of Betty. Calling hours, observing Covid-19 guidelines requiring masks and social distancing, will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown 44230. Private services will be held by the family with burial to take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Barberton First Church of Christ, 552 Harvard Ave., Barberton, OH, 44203 Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
