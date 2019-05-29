Betty J. Rudd (Reid)



BARBERTON -- Betty J. Rudd, 74, passed away May 27, 2019 at Brookdale Barberton.



Betty was born and raised in Barberton and attended Barberton Schools. She worked at Bearfoot Airway Corp, Wadsworth Window Mfg. and Wadsworth-Rittman Hospital. She also attended the Norton Church of Christ. Betty was a kind and caring person who would always be willing to help.



Preceded in death by her parents, Louie and Mary Reid; sisters, Mary and Nancy; brother, Don; and her husband, Bruce whom she married in 1964 in New York. Survivors include her daughter, Tammy; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Larry and Patty Johnson; nephew, John (Hallie) Johnson; and three great-nieces and nephews.



Betty's Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Interment at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Doylestown. Calling Hours ONE HOUR PRIOR to the Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brookdale Hospice, 3380 Brecksville Rd., Richfield, OH 44286. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary