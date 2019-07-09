Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Betty J. Sagedy

Betty J. Sagedy Obituary
Betty J. Sagedy (Herhold)

Betty Sagedy, 72, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019.

A graduate of Kenmore High School in Akron Ohio, Betty continued her education at Kent State University (KSU) where she received a degree in Nursing.

She lived in Cincinnati, Ohio fourteen years, and has been a resident of Charlotte, N.C. since 1999.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Sagedy; and parents, Herman and Caroline Herhold.

She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, David and Kathy Herhold of Norton, Ohio; nieces, Emily Bois and Kelly Sherman; nephew, Matt Buckson and cousins, Ron and Cheryl Buckson of Portage Lake, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12th, at Anthony Funeral Home, 1900 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301, where the family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

A special thanks is expressed to the caregivers of Hospice & Palliative Care - Charlotte Region, Home Instead, and Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville for the excellent care given to Betty.

Donations may be made to the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 9 to July 10, 2019
