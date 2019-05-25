|
Betty J. Steele
Betty J. Steele, age 83, went home to be with the Lord on May 24, 2019.
Family and friends will be received Monday, May 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Funeral service will held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28 at the funeral home with Rev. Richard W. Ferris officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park in Ravenna. The family suggests memorials to Genesis Hospice Care, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701-9836. Full obituary notice will appear in Sunday's paper.
(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 25, 2019