) TOGETHER AGAIN Betty J. Wagers (Kurtz) went home to be with the Lord on September 25, 2019. Betty was born in Akron, Ohio, where she lived the majority of her life. Betty enjoyed reading, tending her flower garden, traveling and playing cards, but her greatest joys were being with her family and meeting others. A stranger was just a friend that she hadn't yet met. Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, Harry; and son, Larry. She is survived by her sons, Dale (Cathy) and Dennis (Elaine); daughter, Beverly (Rick); half-brothers, Richard (Josephine) and Kenneth; half-sister, Kathy; 16 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Family and friends will be received Thursday, October 10th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road, Akron, OH. 44312. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, October 11th at 11 a.m. (calling hours one hour prior), with Rev. Sandra Hutchinson officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 9, 2019