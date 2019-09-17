Home

Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Betty J. Wise


1925 - 2019
Betty J. Wise Obituary
Betty J. Wise Betty Jean Wise, 94, passed away on September 14, 2019 after a long illness. She was born August 7, 1925 in New Philadelphia, OH to the late Eugene and Ethel Richardson. Betty was preceded in death by her son, Bob Wilson. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Bill Wise; son, Tom Wise (Carla Brode); and daughter, Sandra (Ken) Noon. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences and memories can be shared with the Wise family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 17, 2019
