Betty Jane Campailla


1927 - 2019
Betty Jane Campailla Obituary
Betty Jane Campailla Betty Jane (Connell) Campailla, age 92, went to be with the Lord on October 2nd, 2019. She was born in Bellaire, Ohio on March 13th, 1927. She lived most of her life in Akron, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Sam - also known as "Sammy the Milk Man", her beloved son Bill, and her cherished grandson Billy. She is survived by her four children, Charlene (Tom) Payne, Vicki (Brad) Hughes, Sam, Dan (Patti) Campailla, and her devoted daughter-in-law, Cheryl Campailla. She adored her 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. Betty and her husband enjoyed many wonderful winters and good times with friends in Naples, Florida before returning to Akron full-time in 2003. Betty lived the last 12 years with her son in Florida and then with her daughters in Johnstown, Ohio. The family wants to thank Country-View nursing home in Sunbury for the wonderful care they provided during the last three years. Family and friends may gather on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home (811 Grant St.). Graveside services will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. Please go to Betty Jane's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 3, 2019
