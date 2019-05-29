Betty Jane



Betty Jane Morgan, 89, went home to be with the Lord May 26, 2019.



She was born in Branchland, West Virginia and lived most of her life in the Akron area. Betty worked for La Pizza, where she made the best pizzas in town for 25 years. She was an active member of Harmony Baptist Church, she loved going to church and participating in church activities. Betty's loving warmth was expressed to all with her wonderful smile and sense of humor. She loved fashion and had her own style, always matching from head to toe. She loved flower gardening and cooking (especially fried chicken) for family picnics and reunions.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Lenna Adkins, loving husband of 46 years, Shelby D. Morgan; grandson, Shelby Morgan, III; son-in-law, Mario Donatelli; sister, Beatrice Oxley; brother, Billy T. (Iris) Adkins.



Betty is survived by her daughters, Linda Donatelli of Stow and Ruby (Arlon) Weaver of Akron; sons, Darrell (Marcie) Morgan of North Carolina, Gregory Morgan of Tallmadge, Shelby (Mary) Morgan of Copley; grandchildren, Mike (Jana) Weaver, Dan (Melissa) Weaver, Darrell (Jill) Morgan, Shawn (Michelle) Morgan, Justin Morgan, Michelle(DJ) Morgan , Nickie (Norm) Arman, Andrew Morgan and Lauren Morgan; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Ava, Connor, Camden, Samantha, Maddie, Nate, Avery, Mackenzie, Ciara, Lexi, and Emme; brothers, Bernard (Barbara) Adkins of Toledo and Bobby (Donna) Adkins of Kentucky; special lifetime friends Evelyn Moore and Jean Neptune and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.



A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Heritage of Hudson and Crossroads Hospice.



Visitation from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, 339 Southwest Ave., Tallmadge and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.



Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Harmony Baptist Church, 1127 Southeast Ave., Tallmadge with Rev. Bernard Christy officiating.



