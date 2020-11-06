Betty Jane Noeth, age 90, of North Royalton, passed away November 2, 2020. She was born July 14, 1930 in Akron, OH the daughter of the late Manley and Iva Williams. Betty will always be remembered as a devoted wife and loving mother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Noeth. She is survived by her children Chris (Olive) Noeth of Daphne, AL, Nancy (Susan) Noeth of North Royalton, OH; granddaughter Lucie Noeth; and sisters Judy Lewis of Charlotte, NC and Beverly Mace of Akron, OH. Betty's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Royalton Woods in North Royalton for their loving and compassionate care of Betty over the past four years. No service is planned. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
