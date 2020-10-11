Heaven gained a much-anticipated angel on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 as Betty Jane Pavlin claimed her reward and surrendered this earthly journey, surrounded by her loving family. She started her life as Betty Coudriet on March 4, 1925, born to Paul and Edith Coudriet, and concluded it in her family home of 59 years at the age of 95. Betty met her husband, Richard (Dick) Pavlin in early 1948 and became his wife of 55 years on July 30, 1949. Through this union five children were born including Deborah (Critchfield), Denise (Breiding), Kimberly (Fifer) and Dave and Brian Pavlin. She was fiercely loyal to her children and gave selflessly to each one. Her husband's career with Firestone resulted in many moves for work. From 1961 to 1980 she and the kids lived for short periods in Whittier, CA, Orange, TX, Bel Air, Maryland, Upper Montclair, NJ and Baton Rouge, LA. Home base was always in Akron, OH adjacent to Schneider Park where her kids and later grandkids would spend many hours making fun memories. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and each one is better prepared for life having had her influence and love. Betty was a devout member at St. Sebastian's Church. She enjoyed being active in Christ Child Society. She participated in craft fairs with her quilting and other projects. Her top priorities though were her faith and taking care of her family. She loved cooking and feeding family and guests, but also a good pork chop on Friday date nights out with Dick! She stayed optimistic through life's struggles, even after the early death of her husband in 2004. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Jewel Frese, brothers, Bernie and Bob Coudriet and son-in-law, Greg Fifer. She leaves behind her sister, Marcella Judy (husband Tom); sister-in-law, Jo Coudriet; her five beloved children living in OH and MO; sons-in-law, Tim Breiding and John Critchfield; daughters-in-law, Ruscell Pavlin and Stacey Pavlin; grand daughters-in-law, Ashley Breiding (Ryan) and Caitlin Breiding (Michael); 12 precious grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Drs. Disabato and Schiaffino for their expertise and compassion and the caring staff of Summa Hospice. Special appreciation to Debbie, Denise, Kim, Amy and Kelli for their loving care through our family's journey. A Funeral Mass for Betty Pavlin will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12 at her home parish, St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Akron. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Christ Child Society of Akron.