Betty Jane Riley (nee Pulice) Betty Jane Riley (nee Pulice), 90, passed away Friday August 16, 2019. She was born to her parents Sophia and Sam Pulice on July 13, 1929 in Shinnston, WV and was a resident of Barberton, OH most of her life. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and Barberton Women of the Moose Chapter 61 at the Barberton Moose Lodge 759. She loved card games, especially Euchre, playing Bingo and following the Cleveland Cavaliers. She will always be remembered for her ornery sense of humor and delicious cooking and baking. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Denton D. Riley. She was also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Ralphia (Dominic), Katie (Frank), Mary (Dominic), Julia (Joe Bill), Tony (Helen), Rose, John (Helen), William (Katherine), Charlene (John), Anthony, Frank (Martie), and Virginia. She is survived by her two daughters: Jeanne (Richard) Hackenberg and Julie (JB) Seibert, heer five grandchildren: Michael (Julie) Hackenberg, Carrie (Brandon) Nolin, Abbey (Christopher) Kerper, Jordan (Kenny) Waltz and Shane (Kellie) Seibert and seven great grandchildren: Riley and Kaci, Owen and Grady, Isabella and Lilly, and Charley, along with many other relatives and friends. The family would like to especially thank Kim, Jan, Donna, Betty, and her many friends at the Barberton Moose for their friendship and kindness shown to her over many years. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 6th St. NW, Barberton, OH. Family will receive friends Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 3 to 7:00 p.m. at Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, OH with a Moose service at 7:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mooseheart Charities www.mooseheart.org.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019