Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
204 6th St. NW
Barberton, OH
Betty Jane Riley


1929 - 2019
Betty Jane Riley Obituary
Betty Jane Riley (nee Pulice) Betty Jane Riley (nee Pulice), 90, passed away Friday August 16, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 6th St. NW, Barberton, OH. Family will receive friends Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 3 to 7:00 p.m. at Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W Park Ave., Barberton, OH, with a Moose service at 7:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mooseheart Charities www.mooseheart.org.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 19, 2019
