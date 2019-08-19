|
Betty Jane Riley (nee Pulice) Betty Jane Riley (nee Pulice), 90, passed away Friday August 16, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 6th St. NW, Barberton, OH. Family will receive friends Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 3 to 7:00 p.m. at Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W Park Ave., Barberton, OH, with a Moose service at 7:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mooseheart Charities www.mooseheart.org.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 19, 2019