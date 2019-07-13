Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Betty Jane Santacroce


1932 - 2019
Betty Jane Santacroce Obituary
Betty Jane Santacroce (Toothman)

CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Betty Jane (Toothman) Santacroce, 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 10, 2019. She was born October 3, 1932 and resided in Akron and Cuyahoga Falls. Betty retired from Firestone Tire and Rubber after 30 years of service and volunteered at The Chapel for many years.

She was preceded in death by parents, Goldie and William Toothman and son, Tim. She is survived by husband, Leonard; son, Terry (Gail); daughter, Jodi (Bob) Morgan; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Vernacatola; along with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be held TODAY, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, where Pastor Isaac Van Epps will conduct service Monday 10 a.m. Burial Greenlawn Memorial Park.

(REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 13 to July 14, 2019
