|
|
Betty Jane Santacroce (Toothman)
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Betty Jane (Toothman) Santacroce, 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 10, 2019. She was born October 3, 1932 and resided in Akron and Cuyahoga Falls. Betty retired from Firestone Tire and Rubber after 30 years of service and volunteered at The Chapel for many years.
She was preceded in death by parents, Goldie and William Toothman and son, Tim. She is survived by husband, Leonard; son, Terry (Gail); daughter, Jodi (Bob) Morgan; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Vernacatola; along with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be held TODAY, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, where Pastor Isaac Van Epps will conduct service Monday 10 a.m. Burial Greenlawn Memorial Park.
(REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 13 to July 14, 2019