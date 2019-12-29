|
|
) Betty Snyder made a peaceful transition into her Savior's arms on Christmas Eve. She was born March 4, 1936 in Morganton, Georgia to the late John Harvey and Myrtie Mae (Eller) Lance. In 1952 the family moved to Akron, Ohio where Betty graduated from South High. She was a member of the Akron Baptist Temple for 30 years and was employed there 9 years managing their bookstore. In 1982 she married Jim Snyder and became a member of Temple Baptist in Green. She retired from Ohio Edison - First Energy after 16 years in the Stockholders Services Department after which she and Jim enjoyed living in North Carolina from 1997-2017 where they attended Grace Chapel in Sanford. She was active in the music department of each church, singing solos, special music and in the choir. She loved to cook and entertain but, her greatest pleasure has always been being surrounded by her family. Betty was preceded in death by her former husband, and father of her children, Charles Lemons. She is now reunited with her husband of 37 years, James Edward Snyder and her son, Dennis Lemons, both of which entered Heaven's gates earlier this year. Betty is survived by her daughter, Shelley (Michael) Johnson; daughter-in-law; Lori Lemons; grandchildren, Lindsay (Brian) Zimmerman, Meredith (Alex) Soduk, Haley Johnson and Jacob (Lindsey) Johnson; great grandchildren, Stella, Claire and Charlie; her siblings, Jack (Reba) Lance, Roger (Judy) Lance, and Patricia Lance; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on FRIDAY, January 3 at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Dallas Billington officiating. A special thank you to The Inn at Belden Assisted Living, the Landing of Canton Memory Care and Mercy Hospice for their attentive and loving care. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019