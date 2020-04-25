|
MEDINA -- Betty Jane Yelic, age 94, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born on January 30, 1926 in Massillon, OH to the late Frank and Mary (Frye) Hartmann. In 1944 she graduated from Washington High School and in 1946 she earned her RN degree in nursing from Massillon City Hospital School of Nursing. In 1947 she married Samuel Yelic and began her career working at Massillon State Hospital. They lived at Mount Union College while Sam earned his degree in teaching and Betty worked as a visiting nurse for Stark County. After Sam received his degree, they moved to Alliance, OH where she continued to be a visiting nurse. Thereafter they resided in Doylestown, OH where she did part time nursing for B&W and the Chemical plant. They moved to Medina, OH in 1972. She worked at Willowood Nursing Home as a night supervisor for 16 years, then worked for K-Mart as a greeter for 19 years. Her love for animals led her to volunteer with the SPCA and most recently at Kitten Krazy. Betty always loved being outdoors around her home while gardening and tending to her yard. Preceded in death by her husband, Samuel in 1988; son, Samuel II in 2010; sister, Marian Caldwell. She is survived by her daughters, Sue (Ryan) Lind of Medina, and Sandy (Larry) Tiefenbach of Traverse City, MI; grandchildren, Amanda Lind (Kevin Cook, AKA Stew) of Medina, Brian Tiefenbach of Long Beach, CA, April (Mike) Morgan of North Royalton, OH, and Ben Tiefenbach of Royal Oak, MI; great grandchildren, whom she adored, Lucas, Siena, and Madison; brother, Frank Jr. (Nancy) Hartmann; her dear friend and neighbor, Shay Borsellino; and her beloved cat, Sweetie. A private graveside service will be held by the family at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Doylestown, OH. Memorials in honor of Betty may be made to Kitten Krazy, 930 Lafayette Road, Unit A, Medina, OH 44256. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com. (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 25, 2020