Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, Inc.
339 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, Inc.
339 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, Inc.
339 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home
339 Southwest Ave.,
Tallmadge, OH
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Tallmadge Cemetery

Betty Jean Dean


1927 - 2020
Betty Jean Dean Obituary
) Betty Jean Dean, 92, of Wabash, Indiana, passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on March 1, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was born November 28, 1927 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, the daughter of Homer and Evelyn Heiser. She was one of ten children. Betty graduated from Tallmadge High School, Tallmadge, Ohio in 1945 where she captained the cheerleading squad. It was there where she met the love of her life, Donald Dean. Together they have celebrated over 71 years of marriage with four children, eleven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Survivors include a loving husband, Don; four children, Linda (Thomas) Hale of Columbus, Indiana, Patricia (Scott) Howard of Jenison, Michigan, Jay Dean of Mishawaka, Indiana, and Jeffrey (Roberta) Dean of Wabash; grandchildren: Brian Hale of Indianapolis, Indiana, Stacey Hale of Columbus, Melissa (Brandon) Crawford of Rogersville, Tennessee, Kyle (Kate) Dean of Elkhart, Indiana, Tyler (Dani) Dean of Peyton, Colorado, Matthew Howard of Madison, Wisconsin, Mitchell Howard of Toledo, Ohio, Grant Howard of Holland, Michigan, Jeremy Dean of Dayton, Ohio, and Hailey Dean of Wabash; great-grandchildren: Jacob Crawford, Collin Crawford, Grady Dean, Daily Dean, Kendall Dean, and Landon Dean; three siblings: Helen (James) Colbert and Russell (Linda) Heiser, both of Mogadore, Ohio, and John (Cindy) Heiser of Tallmadge. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Alfred Heiser, Marcella Shenberger, Homer Heiser, Isabelle Ripley, Ruth Donohoe, Barbara Donovan, and granddaughter, Lori Hale. Betty enjoyed traveling with Don, tending to her flower garden, playing board games, bridge, rummy, and other card games. The thing she enjoyed most was cooking and hosting family outings with her family. A very nurturing person with a sharp sense of humor, she was most proud of her children, and grandchildren. She also loved animals, especially cats. Betty was a 25 year member of Bachelor Creek Church of Christ in Wabash, and a faithful follower. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Ave., Wabash with Ryan Keim officiating. Friends may call 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. There will be a visitation from 10:00 to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, 339 Southwest Ave., Tallmadge, Ohio. Graveside services will be at 12:00 p.m. at the Tallmadge Cemetery, with Betty's brother Russell Heiser officiating. Preferred Memorials are Bachelor Creek Church of Christ or the Animal Shelter of Wabash County.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 4, 2020
