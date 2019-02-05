Home

House of the Lord
1650 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
The House of the Lord
1650 Diagonal Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
The House of the Lord
1650 Diagonal Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Betty Jean Gordon Obituary
Betty Jean

Gordon

Betty Jean Gordon peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 1, 2019.

Service will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The House of the Lord, 1650 Diagonal Rd., Akron, Ohio 44320, Pastor Patricia Butler officiating. Interment Glendale Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 652 Crosby St., Akron, Ohio 44302. Please visit website for full obituary. www.calhounfuneral.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 5, 2019
