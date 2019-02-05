|
|
Betty Jean
Gordon
Betty Jean Gordon peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 1, 2019.
Service will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The House of the Lord, 1650 Diagonal Rd., Akron, Ohio 44320, Pastor Patricia Butler officiating. Interment Glendale Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 652 Crosby St., Akron, Ohio 44302. Please visit website for full obituary. www.calhounfuneral.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 5, 2019