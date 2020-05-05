Herron Mrs. Betty Jean Hall Herron, age 82, a resident of Colony Health Care Center in Tallmadge, Ohio, departed this life Friday, May 1, 2020 in the care facility. Death was following a period of declining health. Due to the Covid-19 Virus a private family visitation will be held at the Talbott Funeral Home in Belington, WV on Friday, May 8, 2020 with a private graveside to follow at the Fraternal Cemetery near Belington, with the Rev. Jimmie E. Tallman officiating. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.talbottfuneralhome.com. The Talbott Funeral Home in Belington is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Betty Jean Hall Herron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2020.