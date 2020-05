Herron Mrs. Betty Jean Hall Herron, age 82, a resident of Colony Health Care Center in Tallmadge, Ohio, departed this life Friday, May 1, 2020 in the care facility. Death was following a period of declining health. Due to the Covid-19 Virus a private family visitation will be held at the Talbott Funeral Home in Belington, WV on Friday, May 8, 2020 with a private graveside to follow at the Fraternal Cemetery near Belington, with the Rev. Jimmie E. Tallman officiating. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.talbottfuneralhome.com . The Talbott Funeral Home in Belington is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Betty Jean Hall Herron.