Betty Jean LeBlanc



Betty Jean LeBlanc, age 90, of Kent and formerly of Stow, passed peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.



Betty was born October 31, 1928 in Spencer, WV to Jason and Mildred (Smith) Hoff. She was a member of the Twin Falls United Methodist Church in Munroe Falls. She formerly owned House of Crafts in Cuyahoga Falls and was a long-time employee of Smithers-Oasis. Betty was a member of P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter DG in Kent and Stow Garden Club. She enjoyed card making, baking and loved to spend time with her family and friends.



She is survived by sons, Richard (Dyan) LeBlanc of Stow and Robert (Karla) LeBlanc of Kent; daughter, Debra (Scott) Austin of Monrovia, Calif.; grandchildren, Matthew (Summer), Michelle (Alex), Richard (Rachel); great grandchildren, Brinley, Ellyssa, Lillian and Madelyn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jason and Mildred Hoff and brothers, Peter, William and James Hoff.



Calling hours will be held 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home, where funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, with Pastor Van Fisher officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Ravenna. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .